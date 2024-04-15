Sandeep Reddy Vanga chooses THIS actor to play Ranbir Kapoor's role in Tamil version of Animal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was released in December last year.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is one of the most successful and talked about films of 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the actioner minted over Rs 800 crore worldwide. After this massive success, the makers of the film even announced its sequel titled Animal Park. Meanwhile, the director of Animal Sandeep Vanga was recently asked about casting choices for the film's Tamil version. In reply, Vanga named Tamil actor Suriya's name for the lead role, which was played by Ranbir in the OG film. He was asked the question at an award function in Chennai and his answer of choosing Suriya as the lead role captivated huge roar from the audience.

Apart from Animal Park, the director is currently busy with his next project titled Spirit. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role, playing an honest police officer. More details about the cast and storyline of the film are still under the wraps.

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga came to limelight after the release of his film Arjun Reddy. The director even directed Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

