Maidaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film GAINS on Sunday, mints THIS much on first weekend

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, has finally gained at the box office and churned out good numbers on Sunday. As per Sacnilk.com, the sports biographical flick minted Rs 6.25 crore on Day 4, taking the total collections to Rs 21.85 crore. Despite facing a tough competition from AKshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film managed to performed decently in its first weekend. However, the real test begins on Monday and Maidaan needs to attract audience to theatres on the weekdays to witness a healthy first week.

Day-wise box office collections:

Day 0 (Wednesday) - Rs 2.6 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 4.5 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 5.75 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 6.25 crore

Maidaan Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Ajay Devgn-starrer worte, ''Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death. The film can seem a bit stretched at places. The Bengali usage can be foreign for some. Ajay Devgn's Hyderabadi accent is only limited to just saying 'Miyaan'. There are too much of cigarettes in too. Given that the filmmaker wanted to show a reason for Rahim's condition, but from the Football Federation scenes to the Hyderabad house scenes, the smoking could have been easily cut out at several places. Despite all the flaws, Maidaan is one of the finest sports films made in India.''

