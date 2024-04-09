Ranbir Kapoor undergoes intense fitness training, fans spot Alia Bhatt and Raha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor's intense training

Ranbir Kapoor is in the headlines for several projects. The actor who was last seen in Animal, displayed his intense fitness regimen through various activities in the countryside His trainer Nam shared a video on Instagram and eagle-eyed fans even spotted Alia Bhatt and Raha. The video of them is now going viral on social media.

Along with the video shared by the trainer, he wrote in the caption, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir". In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen doing cartwheels, swimming, hiking with Alia Bhatt, jogging and cycling. Fans were in awe of Ranbir Kapoor's sheer dedication and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Hiking as a part of his training program for the prep of Ramayana. This guy knows exactly what he's doing and how to make it happen right. Looking forward to his emotional transformation". Another user wrote, "We know RK is going to kill it. Alia and Raha's cameos in this are the cutest thing ever". "RK is the best", wrote the third user.

Recently, a video from the sets of Ramayana was going viral on social media. In the clip, the set of Ayodhya can seen and traditional artwork is visible on the pillars. Apart from this, the crew members of the film are also seen carrying cameras and other equipment in the video. 'Ramayana' is being shot on a large scale and reportedly it costs Rs 11 crore.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is being made in three parts. After the video of the set was released, speculations are being made that Ayodhya will be shown prominently in the first part. The story of the first part revolves around Ram's birthplace and early life. If it's true then, after Brahmastra this will be the second trilogy featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Before this, he made successful films like Dangal and Chhalaang. Ranbir Kapoor was earlier seen in Animal. In this film, he played the role of a toxic man. Ranbir is now going to play a gentle character, the complete opposite of Animal. No update has come yet regarding the release date of the film.

