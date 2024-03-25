Ram Charan collaborates with Pushpa director Sukumar for his next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan and Sukumar

Looks like Ram Charan is quite busy with a lot of projects. On the occasion of Holi and just two days before his birthday Ram Charan, Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar gave the actor a big surprise. Ram Charan too shared an update on social media.The actor and filmmaker duo will be collaborating for an upcoming film titles RC 17.

Ram Charan took to social media to share the update along with the poster. He wrote in the caption, "#RC17 the force reunites @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial". Fans thronged the comment section with excitement. They congratulated the duo and showered all the blessings. One user said, "What a lineup...What an epic moment". Another user wrote, "Two of my favourite people collaborating again". "Letsss Gooo", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and director Sukumar are collaborating for the second time after six years. The first film they did together in 2018 was Rangasthalam. The film also featured, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Prakash Raj among others.

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile on the work front, after the success of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, he will next be seen in Game Changer directed by Shankar. In the film Game Changer, Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS office, while the female lead will be played by Kiara Advani, along with Anjali, S.J Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles. Popular music composer Thaman will be composing the songs for the film.

Game Changer which is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations is touted to be a political thriller that will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Ram Charan also has RC 16 in the pipeline. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will also feature Janhvi Kapoor.

Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar scripted history with 'Pushpa: The Rise', which won laurels. The first part went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Now, Allu Arjun and the team are shooting for the second part, 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

