Surbhi Chandna to Randeep Hooda: Celebrity couples who celebrated their first Holi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surbhi Chandna and Randeep Hooda with their spouses

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's most vibrant and energetic celebrations. Holi has a special meaning for Bollywood, and over the years, the celebration has been beautifully portrayed in movies with a love theme. Like every other time, celebrity couples celebrated together for the first time after marriage. Be it Randeep Hooda, and Surbhi Chandna have shared pictures and videos of their first Holi after marriage.

Kriti Kharbana- Pulkrit Samrat tied the knot on March 15 and celebrated their first Holi after marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani too celebrated Holi with much fanfare. The couple tied the knot on February 21 of this month.

Ishaqzaade actress Surbhi Chandna and her husband Karan Sharma got married on March 1. She too shared a bunch of pictures on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra also celebrated Holi with her husband Rakshit Kejriwal on March 12. The couple tied the knot on March 12.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMMeera Chopra

Randeep Hooda and his wife Laishram celebrated Holi after marriage for the first time. The couple got married on November 29 last year in Manipur. The couple shared the pictures on their respective social media handles.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's funny Holi prank with Akshay Kumar goes HORRIBLY wrong | WATCH

Also Read: 'Used the same car to propose..': Emraan Hashmi REVEALS his real-life connection with Jannat's proposal scene