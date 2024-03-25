Tiger Shroff's funny Holi prank with Akshay Kumar goes HORRIBLY wrong | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all geared up for their next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Two duo have been recently sharing funny Reels wherein they are seen having a fun time with each other. In these videos, they are also seen doing pranks with each other. On the occasion of Holi, Akshay shared another funny video on his Instagram, wherein he can be seen walking out of his hotel room and Tiger is waiting for him to arrive at the gate with a bucket full of Holi colours.

But, it seems Akshay was well-prepped for this prank and here's what happens.

See the funny video:

Last week, Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram wherein he was seen 'settling scores' with Tiger. In the video, the duo were seen playing a game where one of them jumps behind without looking back and the other one catches in the mid-air, without dropping.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film is slated to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

