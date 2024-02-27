Rajinikanth, producer Sajid Nadiadwala collaborate for FIRST time | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala have joined hands for the first time for an upcoming film project. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Nadiadwala Grandson broke the news along with a picture of the duo posing together. ''It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!'' reads the caption of the post.

See the post:

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news on his social media accounts along with the same picture.

''BIGGG NEWS… RAJINIKANTH - SAJID NADIADWALA TO COLLABORATE FOR NEW MOVIE… Producer #SajidNadiadwala is collaborating with #Rajinikanth for the first time for a film project… More details soon,'' Taran Adarsh wrote along with the picture.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, director by his daughter Aishwaryaa. The Sports drama flick featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, while Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in the film. Released on February 9, the film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. Last year, Rajinikanth starred in Jailer, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2023.

On the other hand, Sajid Nadiawala is one of the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood. He made his debut as a producer in 1992 with Zulm Ki Hukumat. Over the years, he has bankrolled several big projects and have delivered some of the most successful films in Hindi cinema.

His last project was Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. His next project include the fifth installment of Houseful franchise. It will be directed by Sajid Khan and stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. It will release in 2025.

