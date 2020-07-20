Raazi's writer Harinder Sikka accuses Meghna Gulzar of removing his credit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAAZIHOON According to Harinder Sikka, Meghna Gulzar did the same with the original writer of her latest film Chhapaak.

Harinder Sikka, the writer of Raazi, has accused director Meghna Gulzar of getting his name removed "everything" that could credit him for the success of the film. He added that Meghna delayed his book’s lunch, removed him from the Jaipur literature festival and an awards event.

On Sunday, Sikka told Republic TV: “I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point.”

“My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed," he added.

According to Sikka, Meghna did the same with the original writer of her latest film Chhapaak. “It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider,” he said.

