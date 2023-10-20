'Quaint and beautiful: Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana Khan's The Archies' first song 'Sunoh'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana will also share the same screen together in Sujoy Ghosh's next

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her film's debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. The makers of the film on Friday unveiled the first song from the film titled Sunoh. The song features all the lead cast of the film including Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Suhana Khan. Reacting to the song, Suhana's father and Jawan actor SRK gave a shoutout and reshared the song on his Instagram handle. He not only shared the song but also called it 'quaint and beautiful.'

Watch the song Sunoh:

In the caption, SRK wrote, ''This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’!'

However, the song is majorly picturised on Agastya, who is seen jamming with his friends. The song is composed by Ankur Tiwari and The Islanders and the lyrics are penned by veteran songwriter Javed Akhtar.

About the film

It is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will be a digital-only release and will arrive on Netflix in December this year. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station.

The Archies features Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley

