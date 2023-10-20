Kajol celebrates 28 years of DDLJ, says 'still wearing green but maybe not the same shade'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer DDLJ is one of the most successful Hindi films ever

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has clocked 28 years today, October 20. The iconic film is still considered a benchmark in Hindi cinema and after the film's release, the on-screen pair of SRK and Kajol became the most loved 'Jodi' of Bollywood. The two has delivered several blockbusters together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. On the occasion of DDLJ's 28th anniversary, Kajol got nostalgic and shared a post on Instagram.

In her post, she shared three slides wherein the first one features herself from the evergreen song 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' wearing a green outfit. In the second one, the actress shared a Swiss cowbell from the film with imprinted autographs of herself, SRK, and Aditya Chopra.

Take a look at Kajol's post:

The third slide in her post showcases the same dress Kajol wore in the song, displayed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

In the caption, the actress got nostalgic and wrote, ''Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys .. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you.''

Interesting facts about DDLJ

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice to play Raj Malhotra? But it was Saif Ali Khan, who was first offered the role. The title of the film was given by Kirron Kher. She was even credited in the opening titles of the film. The song which Kajol mentioned above was originally meant for another Yash Raj Films movie. Did you know the entire script of the film was penned down by Aditya Chopra in just about a month? Shah Rukh Khan's popular leather jacket in the film was bought by Uday Chopra from a Harley Davidson store for $400 in US.

