Is Aamir Khan LEAVING Mumbai? Here's what latest reports claim

Aamir Khan, who is currently on a break from acting in films, is reportedly planning to shift his base to Chennai. As per a report by India Today, the Dangal actor's decision of relocation from Mumbai is more personal than professional. The report states that the actor took the decision of shifting to Chennai for the next two months due to his mother, Zeenat Hussain's, health. ''Aamir who is quite close to his family, has decided to temporary relocate to Chennai for the next two months,'' India Today reported quoting a source.

The report also states that Aamir's mother health is not well and is currently under the care of a private medical facility in Chennai. ''The actor wants to be by her side during this crucial time. The sources also revealed that Aamir has planned to stay at a hotel close to his mom’s treatment centre so that he can be around her whenever required,'' the source added.

When the actor announced taking a break from films, he even informed that he will now be dedicating more time to his family and as much time as possible with them.

Aamir Khan on professional front

The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film garnered mostly negative reviews from the audience and tanked at the box office. Recently, at an event, Aamir announced that he will producing a project with Sunny Deol as the lead. The film will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

''I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, A,'' actor's production banner Aamir Khan Productions shared a post on Instagram.

