Pushpa 2 Teaser Twitter reactions: Netizens say 'It's Allu Arjun's rule'

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited film of the year. Finally, after a long wait, the makers dropped the teaser of the much-anticipated film. With the teaser, the excitement has not only set the right tone but it has also elevated the curiosity amongst the audience. Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement and laud their brilliant cinematography.

One user wrote, "DSP Thanadavam, Sukku Sambavam. Our very own icon star will be seen in a never-before avatar. Mental mass teaser ra babu."

Another user wrote, "Calm before the storm boooom".

An X(Twitter) user wrote, "Especially this shot, Sukku mawa takeoff and frames are mind-blowing. Okay, waiting for this movie".

Another one wrote, "Peak theatre experience awaits".

A user named Abdu wrote, "What an electrifying #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser mind blown bc Legit Goosebumps...Can't wait for Allu Arjun to recreate his mass hysteria...Best wishes to team Pushpa from ShahRukhKhan fans".

Another user named Saran wrote, "This is going to be a massive...Allu Arjun swag...Pushpa 2 >Pushpa...Big blast confirm."

Talking about Pushpa 1, this film was released in theatres in 2021. From the story of this film to the songs, everything created a stir on and off social media. Pushpa: The Rise is about a labourer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song Oo Antava, which became a chartbuster hit. The second part of the film i.e. Pushpa 2 will hit the theaters on August 15 this year. Pushpa 2 is going to clash with Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again.

