Porn films case: Raj Kundra, his associate Ryan Thorpe now move sessions court for bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe move sessions court for bail

Businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on Thursday filed bail applications in a sessions court in the case related to alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps. The duo approached the sessions court after a metropolitan magistrate court denied bail to them on July 28. As the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the matter till August 10.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19. They are presently in judicial custody. Earlier, the metropolitan magistrate court, while rejecting the bail had noted that the alleged offence committed by the accused was detrimental to the health of the society. In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime, which has a wider social dimension, cannot be overlooked, the court had noted.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had issued a statement recently saying she and her family do not deserve a media trial. The actress said she will not comment on the case as it is subjudice and also requested the media for some privacy saying the past few days have been challenging for her "on every front".

Shilpa shared her statement on Instagram which read: "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed...not only to me but also to my family."

"MY STAND...I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she added.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," Shilpa further wrote.

"I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!" she concluded.