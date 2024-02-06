'Please don't ever give..': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's remark on offering her a movie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana will next be seen in Emergency.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose latest offering Animal became a mega-blockbuster, recently expressed his interest in collaborating with Kangana Ranaut in an interview. A chunk of the interview was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user wherein the filmmaker is seen saying ''If I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely liked her performance in Queen and so many other films.''

Reacting to the same, the actress took to her X account and shared her thoughts on Vanga's movie offer. She wrote a long post in Hindi which reads, ''Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir.''

''But please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you,'' she added.

Earlier, Kangana shared a post on social media criticising Sandeep Vanga's Animal and wrote, ''Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile.''

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency, playing the role of former Prime Minister of Indiam, Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik in key roles.

