Image Source : INSTA/KAIRA_SHIVIN_23, SRKKAJOL_FAN No romantic scenes will be shot when shooting resumes in two weeks: IFTPC chairman

The Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed the shooting of films, TV serials and web series with conditions laid down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Welcoming the move to resume filing projects, Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) chairman JD Majethia spoke to India TV and, said that shoots will begin within the two weeks. However, no romantic or slap scenes will be shot keeping in mind the social distancing norm. "New rules pertaining to hygiene and sanitisation will be aplplied during the shoots. Unlike pre-coronavirus times, no on can come and go on the sets as they please. There will be different call-time from now and, the cast and crew have to abide by them religiously, said JD Majethia pointing to some major differences that the entertainment industry will go through amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Furthermore, he said that the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking certain changes in the guidelines. The changes have been sought in a letter from IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit to chief minister Thackeray. The letter has also been referred to Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, chief secretary of cultural affairs, Maharashtra.

Among guidelines that IFTDA have asked to be reconsidered is one that states any person above 65 years of age shall not be allowed in shooting areas. Also it has been advised that there should be a doctor and nurse stationed at each shooting premise.

Watch the full intreview here:

Also Read: 16-page directive lays down shooting guidelines for film industry

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage