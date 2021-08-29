NCB arrests Armaan Kohli in drugs case, actor to be presented before court today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARMAANKOHLIOFFICIAL Armaan Kohli

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case. The actor was questioned by the investigating agency on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai. As per the latest update, he will be presented before a city court today, reports ANI.

As per the news agency, Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh have been arrested under the sections, 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act.

An NCB team raided Kohli's house on Sunday evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said. Reportedly, a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested. A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.

Kohli had featured in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before in Mumbai.

Dixit was arrested by the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB on Friday, and produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him to the probe agency's custody till August 30.

The NCB had been on the lookout for the actor for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year.

The NCB, represented by special public prosecutor Advait Sethna, told the court that Khan in his voluntary statement revealed about Dixit's role in the case.

-- with PTI inputs