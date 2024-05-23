Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Know full story

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INSTAGRAM Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin.

A shocking news surfaced on Thursday for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's fans as the actor's elder brother Ayazuddin has been arrested. Nawaz's brother was taken into custody by the Budhana police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on May 22. India TV's Atul Singh has reported that he has been arrested on suspicion of forgery.

Reason behind Ayazuddin's arrest

The District Magistrate lodged a complaint and a case was registered against Ayazuddin under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. This is not the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother has landed in trouble. In 2018, Ayazuddin Siddiqui was also accused of hurting religious sentiments by sharing an objectionable photo on social media.

Nawazuddin-related recent controversy

Nawaz recently made headlines after his ex-wife Aaliya Anand Pandey made many serious allegations against him, ranging from beating, and not giving food to imprisoning her in the house. The matter escalated and Siddiqui ended up posting a long note on social media, highlighting his side of the story. For the unversed, the two also officially separated in March 2023.

However, Aaliya recently shared a post on her Instagram account and revealed that she is celebrating her 14th anniversary with the Ganges of Wasseypur actor. In the post, she can be seen with Nawaz and their children. This picture is of a New Year celebration. ''Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers,'' read her caption. For the unversed, Aaliya also entered Salman Khan's reality show as well. However, her journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was not long.

Nawazuddin on work front

The versatile actor was last seen in the Telugu action thriller film Sandhav and will now be seen in Section 108. Apart from this, he also has films like Adbhut and Noorani Chehra in the pipeline.

Also Read: Salman Khan house firing case: Actor requests Bombay HC to remove his name from Anuj Thapan's death case

Also Read: Prabhas breaks silence on marriage rumours, says 'don't want to hurt my..'