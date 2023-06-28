Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about gender equality in Bachchan family; says 'Agastya can...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYA NAVELI Navya Naveli

Navya Naveli Nanda, on several occasions, spoke about social issues decaying the country. After talking about the sexism she experiences at home, Navya recently spoke about gender equality in the Bachchan family. She revealed that household duties are equally divided between her and her brother, Agastya Nanda.

In a conversation with Josh Talks, Navya said the financing and budgeting have been divided equally between her and Agastya. Similarly, household duties are handled by both of them. “I’ll tell you something my grandmother told me, which I’ll always remember. She said that women are the best entrepreneurs, they are born with management skills… A housewife’s job at home is no different from what a CEO of a company does… My mother has raised me and my brother in a similar way," she said.

“I can handle household finances, but if guests are coming over, he can make tea for them," Navya added.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Unlike her brother Agastya, who is soon to make her acting debut with The Archies, Navya has no plans to make a career in the film industry. She runs a podcast with the internet moniker, What the hell Navya. She appears with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan and throws light on her life events and her bond with her family growing up.

In her recent chat, Navya also revealed she looks up to the women in her life and she would love to imbibe Jaya Bachchan's confidence. The nani-granddaughter duo hogged headlines last year when Navya opened up about Jaya Bachchan having the same point of view and ideologies as her despite the age gap between them.

Grandparents to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, while Navya turned an entrepreneur last year, Agastya is soon to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

