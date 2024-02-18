Munawar Faruqui’s fans gather in Mumbra in large numbers, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was in Mumbra and found himself in a chaotic spectacle. A massive crowd was present in Mumbra to greet Munawar. What was intended to be a lighthearted event, turned into a full havoc. The video of the chaotic meet and greet is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Munawar Faruqui is seen getting down from his car as he arrives for the fan meet. The moment he steps out of the car, the comedian is mobbed by the fans and is struggling to walk as his bodyguards and some police officials try to protect him.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui on his X (formerly Twitter) account took a dig at Aditya Narayan by altering the lyrics of a song sung by the singer's father. ''Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega,'' the BB17 winner wrote. This is in regard to Aditya Narayan who lost his cool while performing during his concert in Bhilai, Chattisgarh.

For the unversed, after weeks of anticipation, Bigg Boss 17 finally concluded with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner of the reality show, beating Abhishek Kumar in the final. After 15 weeks of clashes, fights, and emotional banters, the stand-up comedian bagged the coveted trophy. He not only won the trophy but also took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car.

The grand finale began with comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Later they were joined by several celebrities and performers including Abdul Rozik, Sudesh Lehri, and Harsh Limbachiyaa among others. Of the top 5 finalists in Bigg Boss, the first to be evicted was Arun Mahashetty, then next was Ankita Lokhande. Mannara Chopra was the third person to be eliminated from the final race.

