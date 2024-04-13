Maidaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn-starrer mints close to Rs 10 crore after two days | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, also witnessed a huge drop on Friday just like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan due to a non-holiday on April 12. As per Sacnilk.com, the sports biographical film minted just Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, taking the total collections to Rs 9.85 crore after two days of its theatrical release. However, trade analysts are predicting good numbers in the weekend. The portal also shard the occupancy level of the film on Friday, which was just 8.81 per cent with a major contribution coming from the evening shows. On the other hand, BMCM has collected over Rs 20 crore nett in two days of its release.

About Maidaan

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Maidaan Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Ajay Devgn-starrer worte, ''Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death. The film can seem a bit stretched at places. The Bengali usage can be foreign for some. Ajay Devgn's Hyderabadi accent is only limited to just saying 'Miyaan'. There are too much of cigarettes in too. Given that the filmmaker wanted to show a reason for Rahim's condition, but from the Football Federation scenes to the Hyderabad house scenes, the smoking could have been easily cut out at several places. Despite all the flaws, Maidaan is one of the finest sports films made in India.''

