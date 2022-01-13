Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film, Gangubai Kathiawadi & Jhund, 5 projects that courted controversies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Film posters

Controversies never tend to leave films and filmmakers. Even as films change their landscape and become more open to newer subjects with OTT platforms and more, controversies and objections keep rising. The latest to face the fire is Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha". Objections have been raised against the bold and sexually explicit scenes in the film's trailer.

As the film grabs attention, here are some of the projects that are embroiled in controversies lately:

Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed displeasure over the trailer of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha". The commission has received a complaint from an organisation in Maharashtra over the trailer of the film. NCW chief Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to censor sexually explicit scenes in the film's trailer. In the complaint, it was alleged that the trailer of the film showed objectionable scenes and obscenity related to women. In addition to these, the NCW has also expressed displeasure over the fact that the trailer is being circulated to the viewers on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter etc., without any age restrictions.

Prithiviraj

Earlier, the Gurjars in Rajasthan have threatened to stop the screening of Bollywood flick 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar if the movie continues using the term 'Rajput' for Prithviraj Chauhan. The community claimed that Prithviraj was from the Gurjar community and he was not a Rajput. However, leaders from the Rajput community have strongly rejected their claim and said that Gurjars were initially 'gauchar', who then converted into Gujjars and then Gurjars. They basically come from Gujarat and hence got this name, claimed Shri Rajput Karni Sena national spokesperson Vijendra Singh Shaktawat.

Acharya

A song from Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' stirred controversy as it irked a section of rural medical practitioners (RMPs) in Telangana. Titled 'Saana Kashtam', the song became an instant chartbuster, but the lyrics found itself in troubled waters. The song has a line that goes like this - 'Ededo Nimurochani Kurrollu RMPlu avuthunnaru'. It means, "Teenage boys have started medical practice as RMP doctors just to grab the chance to touch me", which has evoked a negative reaction from the RMPs. It was reported that the section of RMPs has decided to approach the courts to address this issue, while they have also requested the cops to take strict action against the lyricist and director. They have demanded the removal of the objectionable lyrics from the song in 'Acharya'.

Jhund

Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar has accused the makers of copyright infringement. However, the makers of Jhund have denied the allegation. Kumar claimed he had bought the rights in November 2017 for his film titled Slum Soccer, which was based on the life of slum soccer player Akhilesh Paul, the Indian captain at the Homeless World Cup. The story of Jhund is based on Paul's coach Vijay Barse. Kumar claims that the makers of Jhund told him that they bought the rights from Kumar, although Kumar gave him three no-objection certificates which clearly say that he did not sell the rights to the makers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Alia Bhatt-starrer is in legal trouble, and the actress and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been summoned by the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai. One of the four children of Kathiawadi, Babu Rawji Shah, filed a criminal defamation case against the actress and director. Shah says that the movie is defamatory.

-- with agency inputs