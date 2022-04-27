Lesbian Visibility Week: 5 Bollywood films that celebrate queer love

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @SRISHTYRANJAN @RAJMAHAJAN_RAJ Lesbian visibility week: Geeli Pucchi to Sheer Qorma 5 Bollywood films on lesbians

Lesbian Visibility Week: Every person on Earth, regardless of their gender and sexuality, deserves to live freely and with love. Currently, the US and the UK are observing lesbian visibility week from the 25th of April to the 1st of May. This week is a celebration of the women of LGBTQIA in solidarity with every woman who came from a marginalized community. To give respect to queer individuals, and their issues, and to make them accepted in society, few of our Bollywood filmmakers came forward and tried to educate the masses with their films. Honouring this special week, let’s talk about a few Bollywood films that celebrate lesbian couples, as they broke the social stereotypes.

Geeli Pucchi

Geeli Pucchi is a short film, that is a part of the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans. This short film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around the two girls looking for a job and how they find difficulty in their job and personal life because of their caste, gender and sexuality.

Margarita With A Straw

Margarita with a straw is a story of a special child who is suffering from cerebral palsy. The young girl Laila, who is 19 years old and is differently-abled likes to write songs for an indie band. Later in the film, she discovers her sexuality and tells about it to her family. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and Kalki Koechlin played the main role.

Fire

Fire is the very first mainstream movie that has been made by a lesbian couple. The main performances in the film are done by Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. It is a story of two women who get tired of their mundane lifestyle and marriage duties. Later they fall for each other and become lovers. The film is written and directed by Deepa Mehta.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a film which features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role of Sweety Chaudhary. The girl who lives in a conservative family fears disclosing her sexuality to her family. The film not only focuses on queer love but, also on family relationships and community. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Sheer Qorma

The short film Sheer Qorma is a tale of two queer women who fall for each other and look for acceptance in their families. The main roles in the film are played by Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar. The film is made by Faraz Arif Ansari.