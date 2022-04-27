Doctor Strange 2: Xochitl Gomez aka America Chavez harrassed on social media over Marvel LGBTQ scene

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVELSTUDIOS Doctor Strange 2 poster and Xochitl Gomez

Doctor Strange 2 titled, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theaters next week. The sequel not only sees the return of fan-favourite characters Doctor Strange, Wong, and Scarlet Witch but will also introduce Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in the MCU in Phase 4. This will be the 15-year-old's first appearance as America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness. The newcomer's powers include superhuman strength, speed and durability in addition to the ability to traverse the Multiverse. The character in novel in terms of characterization and representation as well because America Chavez is both a lesbian and of Latin-American origin.

Sadly, it has become a point of contention in certain regions. Chavez talking about her LGBTQIA+ status and mentioning her "two moms" in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer has led to Benedict Cumberbatch's Multiverse of Madness being banned in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Following the news of the film's ban in the regions, Marvel fans took to social media and trolled and harassed Xochitl Gomez for her America Chavez character. While many shared they already dislike the role, several others blamed Gomez for the ban.

However, there were many who also came in her support and urged all not to spread hate against the teenager.

"xochitl gomez literally deleted all her tiktoks. i hope it wasn’t because of the hate. she’s literally a kid. like she’s younger than some of us on this app and these people are hating on her. the hate she’s getting is way too much for her to handle as teenager," a user wrote.

Another said, "The amount of abuse Xochitl Gomez has gotten by people is disgusting. This movie hasn’t come out yet and this 15 year old girl are getting hate. She’s done nothing wrong at all and people need to stop."

Later, the 15-year-old actress took to Instagram to thank MCU fans for their support and love. "Thank you for all the love and support in the DMs. You all have been so kind and lovely. It warms my heart," she wrote in an Instagram story.

The 'Doctor Strange' sequel, which is scheduled to release in the US on May 6, was initially slated for release in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries on May 5. But in the region, which maintain a conservative outlook on movies concerning or containing sex, homosexuality and religious issues are routinely cut to comply with censorship rules. In this case, Disney was either unwilling or unable to make edits requested by censors.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is set after the events of 'WandaVision', 'Loki' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', follows the Sorcerer Supreme attempts to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the recent Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.