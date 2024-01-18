Koffee With Karan 8: Orry REVEALS Kajol once declined to click picture with him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Orry is often seen partying with Bollywood celebs

Internet sensation and Bollywood celeb's BFF, Orry, whose selfies with B-town stars are a rage on the internet, appeared on the season finale episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

During the episode, Orry revealed that he was once declined a request for a picture by the security team of actress Kajol.

The incident happened when Orry was in a college in New York and was on his first job as an usher.

Talking about the same, Orry told show host Karan Johar, “My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference. Not many people know this, I was Usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre.”

He further mentioned, "She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined.”

After listening to Orry's story, Karan said, "The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan).”

In reply, Orry said, "Yeah, life does come full circle. I love Nysa like she is my younger sister.”

The grand finale episode of KWK8 featured influencers and content creators. Comedian Tanmay Bhat, actress Kusha Kapil, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and Orry were part of the final episode of the eighth season.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 has featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore.

Koffee With Karan can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

