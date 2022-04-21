The Matrix Resurrections, Jhund lock OTT release date in May, know when and where to stream

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NAGRAJ_MANJULE Jhund and The Matrix 4 OTT release dates are announced

"The Matrix Resurrections", the fourth installment in the popular "Matrix" film franchise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from May 6. Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead, the film opened in theatres across the country on December 22, 2021.

Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar? When and where to watch

Prime Video shared the date announcement of the digital release of the sci-fi movie on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

"The Matrix Resurrections" was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski had helmed the previous three movies in the series -- "The Matrix" (1999), "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions", both released in 2003. The fourth film brought back the original cast -- Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe -- as well as included new names such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the franchise.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's sports drama "Jhund", headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is set to have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 6. The film featured Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement.

"Jhund" released theatrically in March but couldn't translate its glowing reviews to box office glory. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India described "Jhund" as an inspiring film which sends a "powerful message to our youth".