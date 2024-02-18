Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 to get a new title? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 to get a new title?

One of the most anticipated romantic movies of Bollywood, the Aashiqui film series has always attracted the audience. After 2 successful movies, the third part of the Aashiqui film series will be released soon. Kartik Aaryan will be the lead actor in the third installment of this movie. If reports are to be believed then the Animal famed actor Triptii Dimri has also been finalised for the female lead in Aashiqui 3. However, another big update from the film has now come to the fore.

The film will be released with this title!

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fans eagerly waiting for his next film. B Town's most handsome bachelor Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects in his kitty, which includes the sequel of the famous romantic franchise 'Aashiqui'. Meanwhile, news of a change in the title of the film has come to light. According to the recent Zoom report, it is said that the name of Aashiqui 3 has been changed. 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' has been chosen as the right title for the Kartik starrer now. However, official confirmation from the makers is yet to come. Anurag Basu will direct this film.

Kartik Aaryan work front

The year 2022 proved to be 'icing on the cake' for Kartik Aaryan. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released this year, boosted his career. Karthik received the Best Actor award for this movie at several award functions. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. A few days ago, along with the release of the film, Kartik had also confirmed the return of Vidya Balan in the franchise. The film will be released on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from Aashiqui 3, Kartik has also completed the shooting of Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.

