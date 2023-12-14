Karan Johar's reaction on Deepika and Ranveer trolling

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar and Ranveer-Deepika

Karan Johar has reacted to the incessant trolling of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who were subjected to after appearing on the opening episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. The episode featuring real-life actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got a harsh reaction in the form of the viewers speculating if their marriage is on the rocks. Karan Johar addressed it during the episode of Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. He said, "I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer.

I think all three of us kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me, and the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else’s personal life and marriage ?’ Tu apne ghar pe dekh na", he added.

Deepika and Ranveer appeared together on the Koffee couch this season. They talked about their love life, courtship, marriage, challenges involved, and also shared exclusive footage of their wedding movie for the first time.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were seen in the last episode. The latest season of Koffee With Karan 8 is full of revelations, masala, drama and gossip.

Also Read: Animal actress Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal's pictures from Croatia shoot go viral

Also Read: Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce to miss out her birthday celebrations? Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News