'Another acronym, another memory': Kajol, KJo celebrates 22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Karan Johar's iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has marked 22 years. The movies have given us some of the evergreen hit songs and without playing them on any occasion will be dull. On this occasion, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video with iconic pictures from the film. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Another acronym but yes another long-lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer!

@karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot! And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback ( not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way, in life and cinema !", she added.

Karan Johar too got nostalgic and shared heart touching clip from the film and wrote, "My annual reminder of “It’s all about loving your family”…and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always".

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The music of the film was composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava. The lyrics were written by Sameer, except for Suraj Hua Madham which was penned by Anil Pandey.

