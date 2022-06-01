Kamal Haasan's Vikram leads in advance bookings with Rs 4.7 cr, Samrat Prithviraj and Major fall behind

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LOKESH.KANAGARAJ Three-way clash at the box office on June 3

This Friday, June 3, will see as many as three highly anticipated movies hitting the big screens. Kamal Haasan-led Vikram, a Tamil original, will be bringing high-octane action to the big screens and will be powered by performances from Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of warrior Prithviraj Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj. The clash will be three-way with Adivi Sesh's Major, a pan-India release in multiple languages.

Advance bookings open now: Vikram leads

Vikram is leading when it comes to advance bookings out of the three films. Haasan's star power backed by the anticipated big-screen experience has proved to be a successful recipe and a major crowd puller. As per UAE-based film critic Umair Sandhu, Vikram's advance bookings have already collected Rs 4.7 crore and still one more day is left before it releases on the big screens.

Major and Samrat Prithviraj lag behind

In advance bookings, Samrat Prithviraj is lagging behind even though there are huge expectations riding on the Bollywood historical action drama. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted on Tuesday, "Advance booking of #SamratPrithviraj is DULL till now, it must escalate on Wednesday & Thursday considering it is an event film (sic)."

For Major, the teams have been holding special screenings throughout the country and the response is highly favourable. However, the advance bookings for the film are still low and least when compared with the other two films it is clashing with at the box office on June 3.

Can Major and Samrat Prithviraj pick up pace?

At Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, Samrat Prithviraj and Major will have to pick up the pace in order to compete with Haasan's star power and pan-India craze for Vikram. Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, 26/11 terror attack martyr, and has India-wide appeal. The same is the case with Akshay' Samrat Prithviraj. It remains to be seen which of the three releases emerges on top at the box office.