Kamal Haasan hosts lunch for Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron in Chennai | See pics

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan hosted a lunch in Chennai for Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron, whom he called his brother from the same mother "cinema". The veteran actor took to social media to share a bunch of pictures which was also attended by other celebrities.

Along with the series of pictures he wrote in the caption, "Met Mr.Alfonso Cuaron my brethren and an offspring from the same mother “cinema “We spoke cinema , cinema and more cinema.I shared my joy over lunch along with the seasons mangoes and some of my fraternity Mr.Maniratnam ,Mr.A.R.Rahman ,Mr. Ravi K Chandran , Mr. Mahendran, Mr. Narayanan, Ms.Aditi Rao Hydari,Mr.Siddharth and Ms.Amritha .“Alfonso meets Banganapalli “quipped Mr Siddharth. @alfonsocuaron".

Who is Alfonso Cuaron?

Alfonso Cuaron is a Mexican filmmaker who has directed films including A Little Princess, Great Expectations, Children of Men, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Gravity and Roma among others. He has won several accolades including include five Academy Awards, seven BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan dropped the announcement video of his upcoming action film with Mani Ratnam titled Thug Life. This film will reunite Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam 36 years after their 1987 cult epic film Nayakan.

Besides Thug Life, Kamal Haasan will also star in Indian 2, the sequel to Shankar's 1996 blockbuster action film. He will reprise the role of Senapathy in the sequel. Indian 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 12, 2024. The film also stars Kajal, Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.

