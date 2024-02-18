John Cena sets internet on buzz after singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Cena

John Cena is once again in the headlines for all the right reasons. A video is going viral on social media in which John Cena sang a few lines from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dil To Pagal Hai. The WWE star and actor is seen taking a little help from another person.

In the video, John Cena was all smiles and attentively heard all the lines before singing the lines of the popular Hindi song. Although, the video was shared a few months ago, it has now gone viral on social media.

After hearing John Cena singing in Hindi, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section with appreciation for the WWE star. One user wrote, “Imagine that John Cena and SRK in a movie together”. Another user wrote, “Bollywood bound!”. “Wholesome content”, wrote the third user.

Who is John Cena?

John Felix Anthony Cena popularly known as John Cena, is an American professional wrestler, actor and former rapper. He has worked in films including Playing With Fire, Fast and Furious 9, Freelance, Trainwreck, Barbie, Daddy’s Home, The Suicide Squad and The Marine among others. He has also worked in several TV shows.

About Dil To Pagal Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai tells the story of Rahul who is the director of a dance troupe, one of whose members, Nisha, is secretly in love with him. However, he gets attracted to Pooja, who is engaged to Ajay. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karishma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani among others.

