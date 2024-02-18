Stranger Things to Enola Homes 2: Millie Bobby Brown’s rise to stardom | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the current actresses in Hollywood who has carved her success. From playing the role of Eleven in Stranger Things to a detective in Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has come a long way. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her stardom.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown was born to parents Kelly and Robert Brown in Spain. After her family moved to Orlando, she made her acting debut as a guest star in the fantasy drama Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, in which she played the role of young Alice. She gained recognition after she was cast to play the role of Eleven in Netflix’s popular series The Stranger Things. She received several accolades including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Primetime Emmy Awards. Her performance was well-received by the netizens as well as critics.

She has worked in other popular shows including Intruders, NCIS, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy and Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. Not only in shows, she has also worked in several films including Spheres: Songs of Spacetime, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Enola Holmes, Godzilla vs Kong and Enola Holmes 2.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi who have been in a relationship since 2021, announced their engagement in social media in April 2023. ake Bongiovi an actor and model, is the son of legendary singer Jon Bongiovi. . The duo made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming projects

Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in Damsel and The Electric State. Recently, the makers, Netflix released a trailer for Damsel. Directed by David Flemming, the star cast includes Nick Robinson, Robin Wright, Angela Bassett, Ray Whinestone and Brooke Carter among others.

The film revolves around a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Damsel is scheduled to premiere on March 8, 2024, on the OTT platform Netflix.

