JNU poster out: Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz's film stirs up online debate

The makers recently unveiled the poster of JNU- Jahangir National University. The poster focuses on the miniature version of India along with the letters at the bottom. Ravi Kishan, one of the main lead of the film took to social media to share the poster. The poster of the film has gone viral on social media as soon as it was released.

Along with the poster, the actor wrote in the caption, "Behind closed walls of EDUCATION, brews a conspiracy to BREAK the NATION,As the LEFT & RIGHT collide, who will win this Battle for DOMINATION? Ok Mahakaal Movies presents #JahangirNationalUniversity IN CINEMAS 5th April 2024".

Directed by Vinay Sharma, the film will also feature Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Rashmi Desai and Sonnali Seygall among others. The film is set to release in theatres on April 5 this year.

Actress Urvashi Rautela also shared the poster on her Instagram page. Along with the poster, she wrote in the caption, "Behind closed walls of EDUCATION, brews a conspiracy to BREAK the NATION, As the LEFT & RIGHT collide, who will win this Battle for DOMINATION? Mahakaal Movies Presents #JahangirNationalUniversity".

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan is currently basking in the success of his latest series Maamla Legal Hai. The series tells the story in which chaos collides with the letter of the law at the District Court of Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice. However, their daily escapades are not without a few objections. Maamla Legal Hai also stars Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, Anjum Batra and Anant Joshi among others. The show airs on Netflix.

