'Aamir and I got together during...', Kiran Rao BREAKS silence about their relationship

Kiran Rao is currently basking in the success of Laapataa Ladies. The producer and screenwriter's current film is fetching great numbers at the box office and has received a positive response from the audience. In a recent interview with Zoom, Kiran Rao opened up about when she and Aamir Khan began dating. She also revealed how she was trolled for being the reason behind Aamir Khan's divorce with Reena Dutta.

Kiran Rao when asked when she and Aamir started seeing each other. She said, "Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely didn’t. Aamir and I got together during Swades, he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey at the time. We had just shot a couple of commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that is where Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I wasn’t in touch with him. In fact, on Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing somebody else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started going out in 2004, everybody thought that this started when we were shooting for Lagaan and this caused the divorce, which was not the fact."

She further said that, "When you marry someone, who has been in another relationship, there is a baggage that you bring that will affect your relationship. I strongly recommend couple’s counselling. Aamir and I did couple’s counselling. It becomes a neutral ground where you talk about your needs, how you see the other person and that was very beneficial to me. It helped that Aamir and I agreed that we both have to be honest with each other, whatever be the case."

Aamir Khan and Kiran tied the knot in 2015. Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy. The duo parted ways in 2021 after 15 years of marriage and they continue to co-parent their son Azad.

Kiran Rao recently released her second directorial Laapataa Ladies. The film tells the story of two newlyweds who find themselves inadvertently separated from their husbands moments after their respective weddings. The film stars Pratibha Patil, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar and Satendra Soni among others.

