Ghagra song out: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with their swag

After Naina, the makers have released another groovy song titled Ghagra. The song features the trio Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon showcasing their swag in the club. The song offers an electrifying performance. In the Ghagra, the trio exude their infectious energy and are seen joyfully celebrating in the bar which also captures the visual spectacle.

Ghagra is sung by Ila Arun, Romy, and Srushti Tawade and the lyrics are penned by Juno & Srushti Tawade. The song is composed by Ila Arun and the music is recreated by Bharg.Fans thronged the comment section to express their excitement, the moment the song dropped. One user wrote, "Wonderful song like it thanks". Another user said, "Nice song..unique"

As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. The first song of the film is 'Naina' and was well-received by the netizens. Moreover, the female leads have lip-synced to Punjabi singers Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah in the song.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. 'Crew' is set to be a big release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will hit the big screens on March 29 this year.

