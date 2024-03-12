Ed Sheeran shares heartwarming video of his school visit in Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is best known for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt lyrics like Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking out Loud, and South of the Border among others. From performing on the streets to winning several accolades, Ed Sheeran has come a long way. The singer has encaptivated millions of fans with his melodious and soothing voice.

The singer spread joy with his presence in Mumbai. Ed Sheeran visited school to spend quality time with them and even sang songs. He took to social media to share an adorable video. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too !" Fans loved the video and his adorable interaction with the school kids. One user wrote, "What a wholesome beginning to this tour". Another tour said, "Ed Sheeran respect button". "Such a very down-to-earth man", wrote the third user.

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Mahalaxmi Racecourse Grounds in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. The singer was in India in 2017 for his first concert. Ed Sheeran will also be joined by Prateek Kuhad.

Born into an artistic family, Ed Sheeran's interest in music began at the age of eleven. During his school days, he began writing songs, forming tunes and even sang for the local church choir as well. After moving to London, he started playing at small venues and busking.

Ed Sheeran has several hit songs including Shape of You, Perfect, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, Bad Habits, Castle On the Hill, Shivers, I Don't Care, Perfect Duet, Merry Christmas and Kiss Me among others. The songs broke records and topped the charts worldwide within no time. He has won accolades including two Grammy Awards, and Brit Awards. He has also received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

