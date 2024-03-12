'Taare Zameen Par made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will...' says Aamir Khan on his upcoming film

Follow us on Image Source : X Aamir Khan is gearing up to treat the audiences with another highly entertaining film Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. The actor has always surprised the fans and the audiences with his script selections and has raised the bar high with his extraordinary performance. With 'Laapataa Ladies' from Aamir Khan Productions, being released recently is making waves across the nation as the film is being opened with the most positive response from every corner. The superstar is gearing up to treat the audiences with another highly entertaining film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Today, Aamir Khan was Live on the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions where he interacted with the fans and the audiences on 'Laapataa Ladies' and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par' will make you laugh, says Aamir Khan

During the social media interaction session, Aamir Khan shared exciting details from 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and said that the film is going to be released in the cinemas around the Christmas period. Talking in detail about the film, the superstar made a big revelation and said that Sitaare Zameen Par is a very entertaining film. Concluding the same, Aamir Khan added that if "The same amount that 'Taare Zameen Par' has made you cry, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will make you laugh." Ever since Aamir announced Sitaare Zameen Par, the anticipation among the fans and the audiences to watch another exciting film from the superstar is at its high.

For the unversed, 2007's Taare Zameen Par tells the story of Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic kid who outshines and grows in life after his art teacher discovers his potential. Directed by Amole Gupta, the film also featured Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Sachet Engineer among others. Darsheel Safary also won the Filmfare 2008 Best Actor Award for Taare Zameen Par.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par first look out: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary reunite after 16 years