'It's tough one, I want to say...', Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha speaks about the actress's baby

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had announced pregnancy recently and even shared the good news on Instagram. In a recent interview with iDiva, Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha opened up about the future baby and revealed who is going to pamper the baby more.

In the interview, Anisha Padukone shared her feelings about becoming an aunt. When asked who is more likely to spoil the baby. To this, she also said, "Great, great, first-time feeling. Spoil. It's a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also going to be right up there".

In the post, Deepika shared a picture mentioning the month in which she is expecting her first child, i.e. September 2024. The actress who was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter is currently in her first trimester of pregnancy. The announcement came after weeks of speculation that the actress is pregnant. The rumours started after her appearance at the BAFTA, wherein she was one of the presenters.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Bollywood celebs of this generation. The two reportedly began dating each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. Later, the duo again featured together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, which went on to become a huge commercial success. The duo got married in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the superhit film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others. The Fighter is all about how officers fight against sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best Indian Air Force pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation.

She will next be seen in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Ranveer will next be seen in Don 3.

