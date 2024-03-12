Rapper, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's YouTube channel gets hacked, shares update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MC Stan

MC Stan who is a popular rapper and also the winner of Bigg Boss 16 took to social media and shared with his fans that his YouTube has been hacked. He also asked YouTube India to look into the matter and resolve it as soon as possible.

In the Instagram stories, he has written, "famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene yaar sabr karo Thoda!!" In another Instagram story, he wrote, QR code scan mat karna aur konsi link pe jana mat click karna kuch bhi ho scam ho sakta hai, Public konsi link pe click mat karna".

MC Stand, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, gained recognition after his song Basti Ka Hasti went viral within no time. The rapper took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping amount of Rs 31 lakhs after he was declared the winner.

Born in a Muslim family in the slums of Pune, MC Stan is one of the most loved rappers in India and rules the hearts of millions. At the age of 12, Altaf began singing qawwalis, but his family members were not happy and discouraged him. After getting influenced by International rappers, Altaf got his calling and began his career in rap and hip-hop.

