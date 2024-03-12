Dev Patel receives standing ovation for directorial debut 'Monkey Man', cries at SXSW | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dev Patel receives standing ovation for Monkey Man

Hollywood actor Dev Patel will mark his directorial debut with the upcoming release Monkey Man. The film was recently displayed at the South By Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), where Dev received a standing ovation. The Slumdog Millionaire actor seemed overwhelmed with all the praises, as he was spotted teary-eyed while thanking the audience.

A video of Dev Patel is going viral on X (formally known as Twitter), in which the actor-director can be seen standing on the SXSW stage. While the end credits can be seen rolling in the background, Dev Patel was spotted crying on stage.

For the unversed, trailer of the Hollywood film, Monkey Man was released a month ago. The Night Manager and Made In Heaven famed actor Sobhita Dhulipala is also going to mark her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel.

The story of Monkey Man is based on India and it seems to be inspired by the story of Lord Hanuman. In the trailer, Dev's character is shown in an underground fight club where some famous fighters go and beat him up for money. He wears a gorilla mask during fights. This trailer contains glimpses of Dev's childhood in which he is seen spending time with his mother and how his life ended. It shows how as he grows up and finds various ways to take revenge from his enemies who have taken away everything from him.

Dev has produced and directed Monkey Man

Let us tell you that Monkey Man is being released in theaters worldwide on 5th April. Dev directed his original story and wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Cooley. Apart from Dev and Sobhita, the film also stars Makrand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Aditi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Monkey Man is co-produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Vin Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Hebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Its executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andrea Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault.

