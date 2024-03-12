Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue finalised, couple to tie knot in Gurugram's lavish hotel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue has finally been revealed

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat will be tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actor Kriti Kharbanda. After dating for many years, now both are finally going to take the rounds on March 15. Let us tell you that the couple will take Saat Pheras in Delhi, away from Mumbai. Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's wedding festivities are going to start from tomorrow and will continue till 16th March. The venue details of the couple's wedding have also been revealed.

Pulkit and Kriti will tie the knot in Gurugram

If media reports are to be believed, Pulkit and Kriti's wedding will take place at the ITC Grand Bharat Palace situated amidst the Aravalli Hills in Manesar (Gurugram), Haryana. For the unversed, both Pulkit and Kriti are from Delhi. In such a situation, the couple might have opted for a wedding venue in Delhi NRC only. It is reported that the couple's pre-wedding rituals will also take place at this venue.

Image Source : SOCIALTC Grand in Manesar, Haryana

If we talk about the venue, ITC Grand in Manesar, Haryana, is spread over about 300 acres and is situated on the Aravalli Range. The special thing is that it is connected to nature and has 4 presidential villas with private pools and 100 deluxe suites. This is the first celebrity wedding that is going to happen in this ITC Grand Hotel.

Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat will tie the knot in presence of close friends and family

If media reports are to be believed, both Pulkit and Kriti do not want to have a grand wedding and they will get married only among family and close people. It is being said that no Bollywood star will be a part of their wedding. However, some of their special film friends will definitely be a part of it. Talking about the work front of both, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in the recently released film 'Fukrey 3'. Talking about Kriti Kharbanda's work front, she will soon be seen in the film 'Risky Romeo' with actor Sunny Singh.

