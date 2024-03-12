Katrina Kaif attends WPL, poses with team UP Warriorz | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif with UP Warriorz team

Katrina Kaif was in Delhi to attend the Women's Premiere League and enjoyed every moment of it. The Merry Christmas actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from the match on Instagram. She was also seen with her sister Isabelle while cheering for the team UP Warriorz.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "These girls...All heart...More power to you #itsokaytobeyou #upwarriorz And a wonderful time with the most charming Sharma family..." Several pictures of her having fun are now going viral on social media.

Not only this, but in another clip, Katrina Kaif was sitting on a balcony next to Isabelle where she was seen sitting smiling and waving at her fans. The actress was also seen handing a phone to one of her fans and then waving at them.After the match, the actress returned to Mumbai airport with her sister Isabelle. She was seen in a polka-dot outfit, black jacket and shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film tells the story of two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve, but a night of romance soon becomes a nightmare. Merry Christmas also features Radhika Apte, Aditi Govitrikar, Sanjay Kapoor and Tinnu Anand.

Before that Katrina Kaif was seen with Salman Khan in the third installment of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also featured Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Riddhi Dogra and Michelle Lee among others. Tiger 3 fared well at the box office. The film tells the story of Tiger who embarks on a mission to protect his family and clear his name.

