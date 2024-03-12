'Lot of rumours about family is...' Sidhu Moosewala's father clears air on arrival of twin babies

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sidhu Moosewala's father clears air on arrival of twin babies

After the demise of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his family often remains in the news. Recently his family once again came into the limelight over Moosewala's mother's pregnancy. The news was celebrated by all until another rumour made it to social media that Sidhu's mother was blessed with twins children on Monday. But now a statement from Sidhu Moosewala's father has come out, which is quite surprising. Without mentioning anything, Sidhu's father said that false rumors are being spread about his family.

Sidhu's father's Facebook post goes viral

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shared a post on Facebook. 'We are grateful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about the family, but we appeal that there are a lot of rumors going around about the family. They should not be trusted. Whatever the news, the family will share it with all of you,' wrote Singh. It is clearly evident from this post that much wrong news related to the pregnancy of Sidhu Moosewala's mother is being spread. Now in such a situation, a big question is arising whether Sidhu's mother is pregnant or not because nothing is clear in this post.

Many rumours came to light regarding Sidhu Moosewala's family

Earlier news came that Sidhu Moosewala's mother became pregnant with the help of IVF technique. The news of her pregnancy at the age of 58 surprised people. Then yesterday news came that his mother has been admitted to the hospital due to sudden deterioration in her health. Many people claimed that she could give birth to twin children. Now denying these reports, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh made a Facebook post. However, he did not clarify which of these rumours is wrong. Fans are now continuously requesting him to talk openly on this issue.

