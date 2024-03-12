'Forever now in happiness...', Meera Chopra ties knot with Rakhsit Kejriwal | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Meera Chopra and Rakhsit Kejriwal

Wedding season is still on! Meera Chopra is one of the renowned actresses and has featured in several films including in Bollywood and Tamil. Meera Chopra is currently in the headline for all the right reasons. The actress finally tied the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur. The pictures of the couple are now going viral on social media.

Meera Chopra took to social media to share the wedding pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and a lifetime of memories. Har janam, Tere sath". Fans and celebrities from the industry congratulated the couple and showered the blessings. One user wrote, "Dil le gayi kudiiiii, Hardik Mangalkamnaye". Another user wrote, "Congratulations Meera god bless you".

In the wedding pictures, Meera Chopra looked ethereal in a lehenga designed by Sabyasachi. The actress completed her bridal look with a maang tika and choker necklace. While her husband Rakshit wore a white sherwani. . After her cousins, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeta Chopra, who got married in Rajasthan, Meera Chopra is the third sister to get married in Rajasthan.

Meera Chopra made her debut in the 2005 film Anbe Aaruyire. She has worked in other Tamil and Telugu films including Bangaram, Lee, Marudhamalai, Kaalai, Vaana, Jaganmohini, Maaro and Greeku Veerudu among others. She has also worked in Hindi films including Gang of Ghosts, 1920 London, Section 375 and Safed among others. Other than films, Meera Chopra has also worked in shows including The Tattoo Murders, Hiccups and Hookups.

