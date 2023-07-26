Its Okay to Not be Okay to Vincenzo: K-Dramas that serve us major fashion goals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE K-Dramas that serve us major fashion goals

The global sensation of Barbie and its fashion game with every promotion have garnered attention throughout the world. The history as well as the broad appeal of Barbie created a unique opportunity for people across various industries.

But in terms of fashion games, K-Dramas have always been popular for serving us some major fashion inspiration apart from engaging plots and well-throughout characters. The Korean style is booming, thanks to the influence of some stellar K-Dramas, we have all the endless fashion inspiration we need.

From the latest dystopian setting of the Squid Game to the glamourous and bold fashion sense in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, here are a few of the K-dramas which will get you hooked on some of the most fashion-forward trends of the year.

1. Vincenzo

Strutting around in her stylish stilettos – Vincenzo’s hard-headed lawyer, Hong Cha-young, is always dressed to impress in fiery yet fashionable power suits and dresses. Luxe brands like Bottega Veneta, Max Mara, and Alexander McQueen perfectly complement her funny and bold personality.

2. Squid Game

The dystopian setting of Netflix’s number one K-drama, Squid Game, has become a fierce cultural phenomenon inspiring fashion trends around the world. Bringing the retro-inspired Sopranos tracksuit and slip-on shoes back from the dead, this dynamic show is serving some major Halloween outfit inspiration. Fashion wants to play with Squid Game’s survivalist aesthetic, and we’re totally into it.

3. It’s Okay to Not be Okay

The best part about being in a fairy tale would be parading around elegant halls in ethereal, white romantic silhouettes. Luckily, we can live vicariously through Go Moon Young, as she does just that. Bringing the famous ‘cottagecore’ aesthetic back into play, she chooses to offer a slice of simplicity and sophistication in soft delicate floral dresses blended with refreshing ruffles and earthy tones. We are considering a serious wardrobe revamp, what about you?

4. The King: Eternal Monarch

Whether she’s repping the bad guys or going on an excruciating stakeout, this detective is always dressed to the nines. We bet if you ever raided Jeong Tae-eul’s wardrobe, different versions of timeless trench coats are all that you would find. Adding a layered spin to her edgy work-ready outfits, she portrays tomboyish sensibilities in the most unfussy and understated manner. Talk about a strong stylish female lead!

5. Hometown Cha Cha Cha

We’d be lying if we said we aren’t obsessed with Hye Jin’s swoon-worthy color aesthetic. Serving us some major looks in a wide range of dreamy pastel tones, she effortlessly cracks the code to always look casual chic. Nailing the minimalistic vibe, Hye Jin’s versatile outfit inspiration is a breath of fresh air our wardrobes need.

6. Hotel Del Luna

Welcome to Jang Man Won’s magical world of high vintage glamour. From shoulder pad dresses and peplum suits to capes, gloves, and wide-brim hats – her impeccable styling screams sheer drama. Taking us on a nostalgic tour through the best of avant-garde fashion, she channels her feminine power to the core, reflecting her status as the most formidable and stylish person in the room.

Latest Entertainment News