Indrani Mukerjea's docuseries: Bombay High Court rejects CBI plea seeking stay on release

The Bombay High Court on Thursday has dismissed the plea filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking stay on the release of docuseries titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. The Bombay High Court has advised streaming giant Netflix to defer the release of the docuseries, based on Indrani Mukherjea, who was accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

As per Bar and Bench, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande watch the docuseries and found nothing prejudicial in it against the ongoing trial in the murder case.

Earlier, the High Court said in its order that its special screening should first be done in front of the High Court, CBI and lawyers.

Directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl, the docuseries was scheduled to release on Netflix on February 23.

The probe agency had earlier approached the High Court, seeking a stay on the release of the documentary series.

Later, the High Court suggested Netflix to hold a screening for the lawyers and the judges involved, as a result of which series' release on the platform was postponed.

''We didn't think there is anything. We initially thought there maybe something and hence we also saw (the series). Public perception is the least of our concerns. What even she (Indrani) has said (in the series), everything is in public domain. Honestly we have not found anything that goes against the prosecution. We felt that you had a genuine apprehension and, therefore, we gave you the opportunity to view the series and we did not even let the other party argue on that day. You cannot presume the accused to be guilty,'' Bar and Bench reported quoting the bench.

As per the portal, Netflix was represented by Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam. The producer of the series was represented by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud.

