Ali Fazal spills coffee on his white shirt after fan pushes him to click selfie | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Ali Fazal recently announced pregnancy with wife Richa Chadha.

A video of actor Ali Fazal is doing rounds on the internet wherein he is seen coming out of a clothing store and posing for the paparazzi. In the video, he is also seen holding a cup of coffee in his hand. The interesting part in the video comes when a fan reaches to him for a selfie and accidently pushes him, following which the actor loses his balance and spills coffee on his white shift. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and shared the video of the incident.

See the viral video:

''Ali Fazal looking as radiant and enigmatic in white shirt but this fans action is unexpected,'' he wrote along with the video.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens were quick enough to put out their views on it. While some thinks it is a marketing stunt, a few also laughed on the incident.

One user wrote, ''Raymond ka promotion lag raha hai the way the guy was showing logo on the begs!'' ''50Rs kaat overacting ka. Khud girya hai saaf dikh raha hai. Mirzapur PR team thoda thk se kaam kro,'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Then what happen next?''

Meanwhile on the work front, Ali Fazal recently became a part of Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947, a film produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film will also feature Abhimanyu Singh and Preity Zinta in key roles.

He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro..In Dino alongside Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On personal front, the actor along with his wife Richa Chadha announced pregnancy and wrote, ''A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.''

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, to welcome first child in September

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani to reunite after 7 years for Masti 4