CONFIRMED! Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani to reunite after 7 years for Masti 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Masti 4 will reunite Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani after 7 years.

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani will be reuniting after a long gap of seven years for the much-awaited flick Masti 4.

The film titled Masti 4 will go on floors this summer and will return to its roots, as shared by director Milap Zaveri, who is set to take over the reins as a director.

The film is touted to blend the same degree of humour with the mischievous charm of the leads. Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled the logo of the film on Thursday.

Milap also penned down a long note along with the post and wrote, ''20 years ago I had the honour of meeting the Legendary Indra Kumar sir and Ashok Thakeria sir to narrate #Masti along with my partner @tusharhiranandani 20 years later I’ve gotten the honour and privilege to Direct #Masti4 Humbled and grateful that Induji has entrusted the directorial reins of his super hit franchise to me. Thanks to Amar Jhunjhunwala sir, @shikhab4u and @wavebandproduction for showing faith in me and joining this franchise as producers. Such a pleasure working with them.''

Praising the three lead cast of the film, he added, ''Such a pleasure working with them. Excited to begin this naughty, mad journey of laughter and craziness with @riteishd @vivekoberoi @aftabshivdasani who are my friends as well as my heroes. All 3 have been the rockstars of this franchise and have entertained audiences since 20 years! Vivek with his brilliance, Aftab with his “IDEA” and Ritesh with his comic genius! Cant wait to direct them! I specially want to thank Ritesh from the bottom of my heart. Sethji love you for always being there for me. In an industry where true friends are few, I know I can always count on you. And audiences with “Masti 4” we promise you a laugh riot like the OG “Masti” which came 20 years ago and won your hearts!''

See the post:

More deets about Masti 4

Masti, which released in 2004, registered a huge commercial success and was rebooted for the earlier two sequels, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti.

Masti 4 is produced by Indra Kumar, A. Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria and S. K. Ahluwalia.

The film promises to recapture the essence of OG film while embarking on a new adventure filled with laughter, love, and escapades.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu to marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe on THIS date | Deets inside

(With IANS inputs)