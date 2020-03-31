Image Source : TWITTER IIFA to go LIVE with singers Asees Kaur, Gurnazar today for Hum Sab Saath Hain initiative

To encourage people to stay at home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has started a digital concert series #IIFAHumSabSaathHain. The series was launched on Sunday alongside PM Narendra Modi's call for Janata Curfew to help check the spread of COVID-19. #IIFAHumSabSaathHain is part of IIFA's larger #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts featuring multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians live on the official IIFA Facebook page.

Today, singers Asees Kaur and Gurnazar will come LIVE on IIFA's Facebook page and entertain their viewers with a concert. The series began with singers Harshdeep Kaur, Sukhbir Singh and Arjun Kanungo wherein they entertained the audience from afar while using the online platform to educate their fans about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Other artists who have joined the initiative are Harshdeep Kaur, Irrfan Khan, Manj Musik from RDB, B Praak, Jassie Gill, Papon, Meghna Mishra, Divya Kumar and many more.

As always, IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone's dream One People. One World'. With the introduction of our digital concert series #IIFAHumSabSaathHain, we strive to bring about togetherness in this trying times.

"Keeping up with the spirit of the noble initiative #JantaCurfew initiated by the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, we hope to promote social distancing and at the same time entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite performers in the comfort of their own homes as #IndiaFightsCorona, Andre Timmins, co-founder-director- Wizcraft International, added.

(With PTI inputs)

