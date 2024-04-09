Guddi to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: List of films Jaya Bachchan received awards for | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaya Bachchan in Guddi and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Amitabh Bachchan's wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan established herself as one of the renowned stars of Bollywood. Jaya Bachchan has given several blockbusters and won many accolades for her exceptional performances in films including Guddi and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham among others. Let's take a list of the awards Jaya Bachchan received for these films.

Filmfare Awards

1. Guddi (1974)- Best Actress

2. Kora Kagaz (1975)- Best Actress

3. Nauker (1980)- Best Actress

4. Fiza (2001)- Best Supporting Actress

5. Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi Gham (2002)- Best Supporting Actress

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2004)- Best Supporting Actress

7. 1988- Special Awards

IIFA

1. Fiza (2001)- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2002)- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2004)- Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Other Film Awards

1. Guddi- (1972)- Bengal Film Journalists Association Awards- Special Award

2. 1999- Anandalol Awards- Special Editors' Award

3. Fiza (2001)- Bengal Film Journalists Association Awards- Best Supporting Actress

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham - (2002)- Sansui Viewers Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress

Honours

1. In 1994 Jaya won the Yash Bharti Award, Uttar Pradesh's highest award from the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

2. In 2000 Jaya won the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image Award for her abiding contribution to Cinema.

3. In 2004 Jaya won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sansui Awards.

4. In 2010 Jaya won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tongues On Fire Film Festival in London.

5. In 2012 Jaya won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF).

6. In 2013 Jaya won the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar (Vishesh Puraskar) Award for her dedicated services to Indian theatre and cinema.

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress played the role of Dhanalaxmi Randhawa, the male lead's grandmother. Apart from the lead and Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the film also features Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in key roles. With RRKPK, filmmaker Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after a long gap of seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie revolves around two love stories, one of Ranveer and Alia and the other one of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film also talks about several stereotypes present in the Indian society.

